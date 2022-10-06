Firework Games (FIRE) Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges

Firework Games (FIRE) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Firework Games has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Firework Games token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Firework Games has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $10,182.00 worth of Firework Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XPROJECT (XPRO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kobocoin (KOBO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00094062 BTC.

Solfire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MaryJane Coin (MARYJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Halcyon (HAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Firework Games Token Profile

Firework Games is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2021. Firework Games’ official website is meta.firework.games. Firework Games’ official Twitter account is @sparkeragame.

Buying and Selling Firework Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Firework Games (FIRE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Firework Games has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Firework Games is 0.00550632 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $509.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at meta.firework.games.”

