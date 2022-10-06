Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Stock Price Down 26.8%

Shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) traded down 26.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.89 million for the quarter.

About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

