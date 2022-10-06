First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC lessened its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 336,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 46,528 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 85,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,202.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,202.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $508,114 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIBK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,598. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.88. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.