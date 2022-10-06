First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,493,000 after purchasing an additional 426,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,932,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Merchants by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after buying an additional 72,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after acquiring an additional 137,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 94,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Stock Down 0.3 %

FRME stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.06. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $156.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.57 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on First Merchants to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About First Merchants

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.