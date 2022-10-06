First Merchants Corp Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $604.55.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $399.39. 57,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,812. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $358.00 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.11. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.