First Merchants Corp Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CB traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $189.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.34 and its 200-day moving average is $198.79.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

