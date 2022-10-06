First Merchants Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 268,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

