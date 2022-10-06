First Merchants Corp Reduces Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.40.

Shares of LIN traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.32. 43,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,950. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.41. The company has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

