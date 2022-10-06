First Merchants Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,063.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 562,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 128,761 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.75. 112,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

