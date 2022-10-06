First Merchants Corp Sells 1,234 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 378,224 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $99.02. 193,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,387. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

