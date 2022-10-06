First Merchants Corp Sells 1,611 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.3% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 98,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.6 %

ADP stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,231. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.