First Merchants Corp Sells 210 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.73. 81,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,522. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

