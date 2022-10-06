First Merchants Corp Sells 3,040 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.09. 18,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,160. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. ING Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

