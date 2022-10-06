First Merchants Corp Sells 305 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,911 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after purchasing an additional 254,639 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,094,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after buying an additional 87,542 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,263. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

