First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 4.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Saxon Interests Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

