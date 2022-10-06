First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Trading Up 2.4%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.75 and last traded at $69.75. Approximately 320,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 424,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.12.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92.
