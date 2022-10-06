First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) Trading Up 2.4%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $35.09. Approximately 42,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 27,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42.

