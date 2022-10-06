First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Trading 1.7% Higher

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.66. Approximately 1,157,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 371,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70.

