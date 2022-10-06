First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 237,079 shares.The stock last traded at $39.22 and had previously closed at $39.43.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,281,000 after purchasing an additional 319,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,447,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,231,000 after purchasing an additional 61,959 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 542,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,762,000 after purchasing an additional 94,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 426,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 277,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,302 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.