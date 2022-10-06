First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) Stock Price Up 3.4%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $18.03. Approximately 763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.
First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94.
