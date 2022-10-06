First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 129,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 931,949 shares.The stock last traded at $34.05 and had previously closed at $34.42.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 32,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 9,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 44,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.