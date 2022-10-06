First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $45.94. 91,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 83,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47.

