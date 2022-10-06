First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH) Trading Up 2.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 6,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 20,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.