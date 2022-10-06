FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.40 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.90.

NYSE FLT opened at $187.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $217,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

