Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target Raised to £136

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14,175.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $101.08.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.