Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Lowered to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOCS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.29.

FOCS opened at $34.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. Analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,976 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

