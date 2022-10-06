Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 403.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,313 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises approximately 2.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,454 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,761,000 after acquiring an additional 453,089 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fortinet by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 119,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.36. 43,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

