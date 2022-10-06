Fortress (FORT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $235,588.97

Fortress (FORT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Fortress token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fortress has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fortress has a total market cap of $235,588.97 and $3.36 million worth of Fortress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

Fortress Profile

Fortress’ genesis date was September 4th, 2021. Fortress’ official Twitter account is @fortressdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fortress’ official message board is fortressdao.medium.com. Fortress’ official website is www.fortressdao.finance.

Fortress Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortress (FORT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Fortress has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Fortress is 0.52059488 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fortressdao.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress directly using US dollars.

