Foster Group Inc. Invests $172,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

