Fracton Protocol (FT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.63 Million

Fracton Protocol (FT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Fracton Protocol has a market cap of $2.87 million and $5.63 million worth of Fracton Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fracton Protocol has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Fracton Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00009481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fracton Protocol Profile

Fracton Protocol launched on August 11th, 2022. Fracton Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 tokens. Fracton Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fractonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fracton Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/fracton_protocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fracton Protocol’s official website is www.fracton.cool.

Buying and Selling Fracton Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fracton Protocol (FT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fracton Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fracton Protocol is 1.94251378 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,615,004.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fracton.cool/.”

