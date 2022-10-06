Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Purchased by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 809,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,325 shares during the quarter. Franchise Group comprises approximately 5.7% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $27,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,122,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,352,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 41,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1,697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 749,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after buying an additional 707,663 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRG stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.56. 30,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,727. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

FRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

