Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Shares Up 0.4%

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.67. 4,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 193,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period.

Further Reading

