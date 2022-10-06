Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of FSP stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $263.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

