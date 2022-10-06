Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of FSP stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $263.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.58.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
