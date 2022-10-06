Frankly (CVE:TLK) Trading Up 10%

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Rating) was up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 174,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 200,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Frankly Stock Up 10.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a PE ratio of 4.23.

Frankly Company Profile

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.

