Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. DZ Bank lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.83.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
FMS stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $36.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,176,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,738,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
