Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. DZ Bank lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.83.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FMS stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $36.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,176,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,738,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.