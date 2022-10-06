Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) vs. Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Edible Garden’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.25 billion 0.27 $80.00 million $0.77 31.12 Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fresh Del Monte Produce and Edible Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Edible Garden has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 333.03%. Given Edible Garden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 0.85% 2.11% 1.14% Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Edible Garden on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services. It offers pineapples, fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables, melons, and vegetables; non-tropical fruits, such as grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, and avocados; and prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. The company also engages in the sale of poultry and meat products; and third-party freight services business. In addition, it manufactures and sells plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann's Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

