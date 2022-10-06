FrogeX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36,584.00 (FROGEX)

FrogeX (FROGEX) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. FrogeX has a market cap of $259,202.80 and approximately $36,584.00 worth of FrogeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FrogeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FrogeX has traded up 337.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

FrogeX Profile

FrogeX’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2021. FrogeX’s total supply is 410,758,768,899 tokens. The Reddit community for FrogeX is https://reddit.com/r/frogefinance. The official website for FrogeX is froge.fi. FrogeX’s official message board is frogex.medium.com. FrogeX’s official Twitter account is @frogefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FrogeX

According to CryptoCompare, “FrogeX (FROGEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. FrogeX has a current supply of 410,758,768,899.1501 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FrogeX is 0.00000062 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://froge.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FrogeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FrogeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FrogeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

