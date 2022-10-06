Fullen Financial Group Acquires 3,101 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Fullen Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 2.1% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fullen Financial Group owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,415,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,360,000 after buying an additional 93,353 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 289,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 300,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 533,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

