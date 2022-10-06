Fullen Financial Group Acquires 505 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.