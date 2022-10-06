Fusotao Protocol (TAO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.98 Million

Fusotao Protocol (TAO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Fusotao Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $650,362.00 worth of Fusotao Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusotao Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Fusotao Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Fusotao Protocol Profile

Fusotao Protocol’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. Fusotao Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,500,000 tokens. Fusotao Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fusotaoprotocol. Fusotao Protocol’s official website is www.fusotao.org.

Buying and Selling Fusotao Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusotao Protocol (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Near platform. Fusotao Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fusotao Protocol is 0.28908924 USD and is up 5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $733,751.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fusotao.org.”

