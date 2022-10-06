F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,005 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for about 3.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $203,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 136.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 46.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Down 0.8 %

ALL stock opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

