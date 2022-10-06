F&V Capital Management LLC Buys 5,305 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 2.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

GILD stock opened at $65.21 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

