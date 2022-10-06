F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000.

EWG stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $34.69.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

