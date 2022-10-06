G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GIII. UBS Group reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.45. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

