Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia Price Performance

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.75. Gaia has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

