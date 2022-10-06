Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.75. Gaia has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
