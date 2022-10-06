Galeon Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (GALEON)

Galeon (GALEON) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Galeon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Galeon has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and approximately $316,854.00 worth of Galeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Galeon has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Galeon Profile

Galeon launched on June 19th, 2016. Galeon’s total supply is 1,056,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,003,251,844 tokens. The official message board for Galeon is galeoncare.medium.com. Galeon’s official Twitter account is @galeoncare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galeon is blockchain.galeon.care.

Galeon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galeon (GALEON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Galeon has a current supply of 1,056,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Galeon is 0.01665778 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $356,184.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockchain.galeon.care.”

