GaStream Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.21 Million (GSTRM)

GaStream (GSTRM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. One GaStream token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. GaStream has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $14,353.00 worth of GaStream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GaStream has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GaStream Token Profile

GaStream launched on March 16th, 2022. GaStream’s total supply is 16,950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,300,000,000 tokens. GaStream’s official Twitter account is @streamcoin_strm and its Facebook page is accessible here. GaStream’s official website is stream-coin.com.

GaStream Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GaStream (GSTRM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GaStream has a current supply of 16,950,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GaStream is 0.00018978 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $887.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stream-coin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GaStream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GaStream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GaStream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

