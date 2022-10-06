General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-$4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.83.

General Mills Stock Down 2.1 %

GIS stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

