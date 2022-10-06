Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 2,574.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.78. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

