Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GMRE. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 2.9 %

GMRE opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $18.51.

About Global Medical REIT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

